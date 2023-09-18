If you're looking for a home conveniently located to Highway 321 in Lenoir, check this one out! Brick ranch, vinyl trim, replacement windows, carport and full basement just for starters. Enjoy the convenience of the galley kitchen with newly painted cabinets, storage pantry and tile floors. Or relax with a cup of coffee at the table in the breakfast nook. Living room dining room, 2 bedrooms and updated bath complete the main level. Basement has extra storage space plus a completed area that has kitchen, bath and 2 other bonus rooms. It has heat and air but not counted in Livable square footage due to ceiling height. Has an interior and exterior entrance. Would be great for teenager or maybe a parent. . Has a parking space just outside it's entrance. Home has lots to offer, don't wait check it out today.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $234,900
