Ready for an investment opportunity? Here it is. The home has new windows and ready for you to take it to the finish line. Home located downtown on North Main Street. Near by homes are being remodeled. This is a great property to continue the growth of downtown Lenoir. Seller is giving no representation as they have never lived in the home. Home Being sold AS IS. Home will not qualify for traditional financing.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $54,000
Related to this story
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers