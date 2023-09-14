Improved price! The seller is waiting for your offer. Investor Alert- Cute home that needs TLC. This home can be great again. Covered front porch. Partially finished basement. Be to Lake James or Downtown Marion in just minutes. Selling As-Is. All offers must be submitted with proof of funds. Cash only. Buyer will assume cleanup.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $94,500
