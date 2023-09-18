Looking for privacy? You've found it! 3BR/2BA cedar-sided home on nearly 11 private acres! New Goodman heat pump, new architectural shingle roof. New kitchen with quartz countertops, electric range, microwave and dishwasher. New main level bath with double vanities, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, newly finished basement living areas, fresh paint inside/out and more! Room to play in 19'x 26' family/rec room on lower level. Outside spaces include front porch, back deck, patio, and acres of woods. Move right in!
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $399,000
