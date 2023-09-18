An opportunity as extraordinary as this is a rarity! This serene 3-bed/2 full-bath home w/a welcoming rocking chair front porch showcases a log cabin exterior "look" & is gracefully situated on 2+ acres, offering panoramic views. The outdoor oasis features a covered kitchen w/flat top grill, fridge & firepit, as well as a 40x44 open-air pole barn w/1 acre of fenced pasture, perfect for a stable. Be welcomed to the front porch with a Koi Pond & rolling hills. Stepping inside, the interior reveals gleaming oak floors, pine walls, & impeccably crafted molding/trim work that exemplify the craftsmanship. The open layout of the main living area is inviting, & the kitchen is equipped w/ss appliances & an abundance of oak cabinets. A guest bedroom is conveniently located on the main floor, while the spacious primary bedroom w/walk-in closet & sitting area along w/add'l bedroom can be found on the 2nd floor. This home is truly a masterpiece of privacy, comfort & peace. 5 add'l acres available.