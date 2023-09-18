Come see this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood with an lighted above-ground pool and a fenced-in backyard of almost half an acre. The home offers nice bay windows in the living room, fireplace, an additional den, 2 full size bathrooms with a jacuzzi tub in the master. The spacious master bedroom has bay windows that brighten the room, and plenty of space. Additionally, the big basement with 14-foot high ceilings is a great feature that adds potential for additional living space or various uses. The combination of the pool, spacious yard, and basement space make this property quite appealing. If you're looking for a comfortable and spacious home with outdoor amenities and potential for customization in the basement area, this might be a great option to consider. *nest thermastat *HVAC still under warranty