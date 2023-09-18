One story living in desirable Lakeland Park! Enjoy your own private neighborhood lake beach club and beautiful lake views as you drive home to this lovingly renovated ranch home. Wonderful location near downtown Hickory, 321, Hickory City Parks, the City Walk, and Hickory's ASU campus. Updates include restored original hardwood floors, all new stainless kitchen appliances, quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops, replacement windows, new light fixtures, fresh paint throughout, luxury vinyl plank in kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, moisture barrier in crawl space, and torsion garage door system. Large covered back porch.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $342,000
