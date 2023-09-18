Enjoy the privacy of a quite, nice neighborhood in this beautiful NEW construction ready for new owners. Open concept kitchen, modern finishes, 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, covered front porch, back deck with large yard. More pictures will be uploaded by 9/16.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $365,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ready for an investment opportunity? Here it is. The home has new windows and ready for you to take it to the finish line. Home located downto…
Bring your horses! THIS ONE HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER! Such an incredible and unique property located just down the mountain from Blowing Rock &…
3.12 acre wooded, secluded track near the St. Johns River. Rustic cabin has been abandoned for years and needs significant repairs. Home is no…
Custom built-one owner executive home on the golf course in NC Foothills! Your guests will be greeted by the stunning 2 story foyer! Home feat…