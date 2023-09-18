This Beauty located in the heart of the Oakwood District abounds w/ Character & Charm! RECENTLY RENOVATED in 2021, this home is move-in ready w/ numerous upgrades throughout. The stately brick exterior hugs a warm & cozy, timeless interior. From the moment you walk in the front door you will appreciate the quality in finishes that compliment the era of original construction. You'll be impressed with refreshed original hardwood floors, built-ins, a mix of old & new moldings, trendy light fixtures, gorgeous hardware, cabinetry & tile, beautiful gas log fireplace & more! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a gas range & Liebherr refrigerator, as well as impressive marble countertops & tile work. Listen to the birds chirp & enjoy your morning coffee on the lovely screened porch. 2 New HVAC systems! New windows! Storage galore! Mature landscape! Detached garage! Partially fenced backyard! Walking distance to downtown restaurants, shopping & live music events!