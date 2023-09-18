Say hello to this delightful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. With a spacious den for leisurely activities and a bonus room that could serve as a playroom, home gym, or an office, there is just the right amount of space for everyone. Not to mention, the basement is perfect for additional storage space. Step outside to a spacious, private yard, complete with a large workshop. Make this house your home today.
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $249,000
