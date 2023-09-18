Prime location. Double Deal on Two (no split) property package & NO HOA: Properties are next to each other. 1st property has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, finished basement with gas fireplace, enclosed porch and patio entrance at the back of home on .46 acre. Will need renovations and can qualify for a renovation loan or conventional loan. You will have the opportunity to create your functional home for relaxing and entertaining. The backyard has 4 variants of muscadine grapes and plenty of room for a hot tub, sauna or your heart's desire. Beautiful evening sunsets. 2nd property is a buildable lot with access to public utilities. Has 3 car garage (56 ft x 26 ft) with electric on .67 acre. Home-steading available for combined properties, ample space for RV, Boat, ATV etc. multi generation building opportunity or build to sell options. Loan programs available for first time or existing homeowners. Property includes parcels 0353225 & 0353227. "Sold in its present condition".