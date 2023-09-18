This spacious and recently updated house offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home provides ample space for you and your loved ones to relax and thrive. Situated on a large lot, this property offers plenty of outdoor space for gardening, entertaining, or simply enjoying the fresh air. The wood flooring throughout adds a touch of warmth and elegance to the interior, creating a welcoming atmosphere. One of the features of this property is the large detached garage and workshop. Whether you're a hobbyist in need of extra storage or someone who enjoys DIY projects, this space offers endless possibilities. With its recent updates and spacious layout, this house is ready for you to move in and make it your own. New dishwasher, hot water heater, some new windows, mini spilt, carpet and much more. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this your new home. Schedule a showing today and experience all that this property has to offer!