Beautiful brick home has good bones and is ready for remodeling. Amazing potential adaptive reuse project may be possible under current R-6 high-density multifamily zoning, which should allow construction of up to 5 units (15 Dwelling Units per acre) including single family, doublewide manufactured home, duplex, townhome, multi-family development. SOLD AS-IS: Owner will make no concessions or repairs. See Lenoir Zoning Ordinance at t.ly/oLMA. Good size lot and great location to enjoy southern small town living. Just a couple miles to downtown Lenoir which is rich in history and culture, with local restaurants, cafes, theaters, art galleries, a winery & brewery. Enjoy recreation at local parks, sports fields, greenway trails and High Rock Lake or fish Wilson Creek, a world-class trout stream. Just 70mi to Charlotte airport, 80mi to Asheville.