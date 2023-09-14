Investor with an itch for another project? This is your opportunity. Close to the heart of downtown Lenoir, restaurants and HWY 321. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has a completely livable main level that has a current tenant in place, with the opportunity to expand with the lower levels. With some TLC the lower levels could be used as an in law suite or an additional apartment. There is a vacant lot directly behind this property (Wright St) that can be purchased additionally and used for more parking, expand the back yard, or build another home. Come out, take a look, make an offer and bring this property back to life for the residents of downtown Lenoir. 27 minutes from Hickory, 40 minutes from Boone and 37 minutes to Wilkesboro.