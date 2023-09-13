Bring your horses! THIS ONE HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER! Such an incredible and unique property located just down the mountain from Blowing Rock & the Blue Ridge Parkway! Approximately 24 acres with a gated driveway. One of kind home with 3 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bath ranch style home with fenced pasture, barn, pond and more!! Home features vaulted/beamed tongue and groove ceilings in the main living area, beautiful stone throughout, a kitchen any chef would LOVE, primary suite with his and hers own private full bathrooms/beautiful stone fireplace. Enjoy your evenings on the secluded wrap around deck overlooking the breathtaking pasture views. Like to entertain? This home comes with a spacious, detached commercial kitchen out by the barn and plenty of room for all your guests!! Such an AMAZING property!! Looking to own your very own retreat? Well you have found it with this one! Just 20 minutes from Blowing Rock!