Brick ranch situated on .65 acre lot has been thoughtfully renovated and is ready for it's new owners! Updates include new windows and doors, roof and gutters (in 2022), fresh paint inside and out and new flooring throughout. Kitchen has new ceramic tile floor, Quartz countertops, modern ceramic backsplash, and all new appliances. The bathrooms have new fixtures, Spanish ceramic tile flooring and tile tub/shower surround. Main bath features a new Quartz countertop and glass tile backsplash. Kitchen and great room are an open floor plan with fireplace setup for gas with large sliding glass door opening to patio area. Backyard is fenced in. Additional large living room and patio make this home great for entertaining. Partial basement with interior and exterior entrance, laundry area, and plenty of room for a workshop. Additional storage outside with workshop potential too. Front porch is great place to enjoy mountain views. Close to I40 & town with no city taxes. Showings start 9/17.