Nestled on a sprawling, nearly one-acre lot, this charming bungalow home exudes timeless appeal and cozy charm. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths you will have plenty of space for your family. As you approach the front porch, you'll be captivated by the home's quaint character, featuring a classic design with a welcoming gabled roof and dormer windows. Inside, the bungalow boasts a delightful blend of vintage details and modern comforts. Original hardwood floors, and arched doorways lend a sense of history and nostalgia, while updates throughout ensure convenience and functionality. The cozy living spaces invite you to unwind by the fireplace on chilly evenings, while the sunlit dining area provides a perfect spot for family meals. With almost an acre of land to explore, the possibilities for outdoor enjoyment are endless. Whether you dream of gardening or playing lawn games, this property offers it all. Showings start 9/12
3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ready for an investment opportunity? Here it is. The home has new windows and ready for you to take it to the finish line. Home located downto…
Bring your horses! THIS ONE HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER! Such an incredible and unique property located just down the mountain from Blowing Rock &…
3.12 acre wooded, secluded track near the St. Johns River. Rustic cabin has been abandoned for years and needs significant repairs. Home is no…
Custom built-one owner executive home on the golf course in NC Foothills! Your guests will be greeted by the stunning 2 story foyer! Home feat…