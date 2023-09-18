Are you looking for that place to call home? Then look no further. This home is conveniently located off Hwy 321 located in the subdivision of Sagemeadow Circle. This Dan Grogan built home features four bedrooms and four bath and is move in ready. No detail was over looked in this high quality construction as displayed by the trey ceilings, three piece crown moldings, arched doors, hardwood floors and ceramic tile. First floor features guest bedroom/bath and kitchen that is open to the living room and breakfast area. Sunroom located off of living room. The primary bedroom is a spacious oasis that includes walk-in-closet and primary bath with jetted tub and walk- in- shower. Second floor also offers two additional bedrooms which share a hallway full bath. The finished portion of the basement has a great T.V. and exercise space with its own full bath. The unfinished side features a workshop/extra storage space. Two car side load garage also has floored attic space above.