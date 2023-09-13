Welcome home to this stunning estate that blends the old world charm of a colonial manor with the slick vibe of a tastefully renovated masterpiece. Tucked away in the heart of Hickory, a town proudly carrying the title of the most beautiful & affordable places to live in the U.S. Sitting on just under an acre, this home is a statement of elegance & grace. Upon entering the foyer, you're immediately drawn to the stunning curved staircase, enhanced by the Italian marble flooring. The kitchen is this home's showstopper where every element sings of style & functionality. With quartz countertops, SS appliances, & wood cabinets, its clear this space was designed with the modern chef in mind. You'll love the main level primary bedroom & ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, you'll find a second owner suite & two additional bedrooms. The basement features a second kitchen & recreational area. The backyard garden will be your sanctuary & escape from the days demands. Schedule your private tour today!