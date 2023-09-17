Recently refinished hardwood floors, New kitchen & Bathroom floors, new vinyl siding, new light fixtures, new toilet fresh paint, energy efficient windows and the covered front porch are several things to love about this older home. The home has a large crawlspace/basement area that will allow for extra storage. Charming home with lots of space for your family and it has a nice back yard. Located within walking distance to Eastfield Elem and East Middle. Move-in Ready! *The upper level has angled ceilings and square footage to be verified by the buyers agent or an appraiser. One bedroom upstairs does not have a closet.