Exceptional waterfront, spacious home located in East Shores on Lake James. This substantial brick home offers a rare, easy walk to the well-built, covered dock and a beautiful, long water and mountain view. The usable space in the home will impress you. Starting with the 3 car garage, enter into a huge family room and sizable kitchen, looking out onto a beautiful back deck with Lake James just below. The primary suite is on the main floor as well. There are bedrooms on the top floor that are bordered by hundreds of square feet of unfinished storage space that could be converted to more living space. Need more? The basement includes another large gathering space and more rooms large enough for game rooms, work shops, hobby space, or whatever your heart desires. East Shores includes tennis courts, pool, and clubhouse and is about as close to the vibrant town of Morganton as you can get from Lake James.