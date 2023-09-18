Bring your horses to Morganton!! Beautiful mature Crape myrtle trees line the driveway to this Cape Cod style home. Relax on the wrap around covered front porch. Well maintained 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home sits on 1.64 acres. It offers an additional parcel of 12.39 acres which features a 7 stall horse barn w/ electric & water, tack room & fenced-in pasture. Primary bedroom on the main floor which includes walk-in closet, full size bathroom with separate shower and jetted tub. Another room on the main floor features a non-working FP. Could be used as a den, office or guest bedroom. Nice bright white kitchen with center island, includes newer appliances. Formal dining area for entertaining .Oversized living area added to the back of the home in 2005 with lots of windows for natural lighting and a propane FP. Upstairs features another 3 bedrooms and full bath. Laundry room with half bath on main. Storage shed for your gardening needs. 15 minutes to downtown Morganton. Showings start 9/18.