Move in Ready! New Roof in 2022 - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath home is ready for new owners! Main living space features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a kitchen and dining room, It features a large living room as you walk in the front door with a fireplace and large windows giving natural light throughout the space. Upstairs features a 3rd bedroom and half bath, and another bonus room. Go downstairs to your unfinished basement/workshop. This home features a shed outside and a beautiful .79 acre cleared lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bring your horses! THIS ONE HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER! Such an incredible and unique property located just down the mountain from Blowing Rock &…
3.12 acre wooded, secluded track near the St. Johns River. Rustic cabin has been abandoned for years and needs significant repairs. Home is no…
Custom built-one owner executive home on the golf course in NC Foothills! Your guests will be greeted by the stunning 2 story foyer! Home feat…
Come see this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood with an lighted above-ground pool and a fenced-in backy…