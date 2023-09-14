Besides 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this house offers dining room, living room and also spacious sunroom! 2 bathrooms have walk in tiled showers with glass doors and one bathroom has bathtub. Fully remodeled. 2 HVAC units ( 2 temp zones upstairs and downstairs) tankless gas water heater - endless supply of water. The lot mostly paved, has L-shaped drive way (plenty of space to park RV or tractor trailer) measurements of square footage and floor plan - pending
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $2,500
Related to this story
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers
Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Morganton
Here are some Morganton homes with history that you might be able to call your own.