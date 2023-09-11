Motivated seller-bring an offer! Beautiful old world charm in this 1939 colonial home situated on a corner lot, walking distance to, LRU & restaurants. Walk up to the front door on the long stone path, entering into the Grand foyer, w/ heart pine hardwood floors throughout the entire home, crown molding & 3 fireplaces. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances & eat in breakfast area. Upstairs Primary bedroom & ensuite w/claw-foot tub, granite counters & plenty of storage. Three additional bedrooms, another full bath & a bonus room or office. Basement level provides a large living room, or rec room & an additional room & full bath, laundry and plenty of storage. The lovely yard w/mature trees, ample space to roam, a two car detached garage & back patio make this unique home a must see! Seller says AC system replaced in 2021 & previous owner restored & updated most of the home. Well built exterior w/hollow chamber clay block. Bedroom in basement has small window for egress.