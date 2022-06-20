Ons Jabeur wins Berlin Open

BERLIN — Ons Jabeur won the Berlin Open on Sunday. In the moment, it didn't matter to her at all.

Jabeur was leading 6-3, 2-1 when Belinda Bencic signaled she couldn't continue in the final after hurting her left ankle in a fall in the first set. Jabeur gave Bencic words of comfort at the net, then hurriedly prepared a cooler with ice for the Swiss player to rest her injured ankle.

"I told her, 'Forget about it, forget about today.' The most important thing for me is that she's OK," Jabeur said.

Jabeur moves to 3-5 in career finals, almost a year to the day since the Tunisian won the Birmingham Classic and became the first Arab woman to lift a WTA singles title. Since then, she has surged up the rankings to become a fixture in the top five and won a notable victory at the Madrid Open last month. Her flag-waving Tunisian fans have been a fixture in Berlin all week and were in full voice Sunday.

Bencic started the match slowly, possibly due to fatigue from her grueling run of four three-set matches this week, but was soon firmly in the contest. She slipped and hurt her ankle chasing a wide serve while at deuce with Jabeur leading 5-3 in the first set. It was in a hard-fought game with four break points for Bencic.

Jabeur served out the first set before Bencic, last year's Olympic gold medalist, tried to play on in the second. She was in clear discomfort when serving and retired after Jabeur broke in the third game.

"You deserve this title and I really don't want to take this moment away from you," Bencic told Jabeur.

Hurkacz beats Medvedev to win Halle Open

HALLE, Germany — Hubert Hurkacz upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win the Halle Open and underline his credentials as a contender for Wimbledon two years running.

The big-serving Polish player needed just 63 minutes to beat Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 and win his first grass-court title — an achievement he said he was "super excited" about.

Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and seems on form again after a Halle tournament run in which he also beat defending champion Ugo Humbert, U.S. Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime and the in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios.

He's one of just seven men's players in the Open era to win all of their first five singles finals, the ATP Tour said, and moves up to 10th in the world rankings.

Medvedev has now lost back-to-back finals on grass after being stunned by then-205th-ranked Tim van Rijthoven last week in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Medvedev, who can't play Wimbledon this year because the All England Club has barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus, is now 13-12 in tour singles finals but 0-5 since winning his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in September.

Van Uytvanck wins Veneto Open title

GAIBA, Italy — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck beat Italian veteran Sara Errani 6-4, 6-3 to win the inaugural Veneto Open on Sunday.

For her sixth career title, the 47th-ranked Van Uytvanck completed the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy without dropping a set.

The 35-year-old Errani, a French Open finalist a decade ago, is ranked No. 213.

All nine of Errani's career singles titles came before she served a doping ban in 2017 and 2018.

The Veneto Open was held in Gaiba, a village of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament. Organizers used former soccer fields for the courts.