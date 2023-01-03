No song is perfect. Neither is a country or an individual, but we have many things in common as Americans. People need to be sharing these things and stories more. As Americans, we may have not had the same experiences, but we have the ability to come to a fuller understanding of how this country came about and the freedoms we live with. Every generation fights the feeling that divisions grow greater and commonalities diminish, but this is not so.

In 1972, the great entertainer, Ray Charles, released a version of "America the Beautiful" on an album titled “A Message for the People.” The album cover featured silhouettes of important individuals such as President Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert Kennedy. The album intended to address the greatness of America and some of the country’s failings, too.

The song did not generate a lot of fanfare at first, but like a lot of items, gained strength over time. Charles rearranged some of the lyrics and added his own take to the song first published in 1910 based on Katherine Lee Bates’s poem written in the 1890s.

By rearranging the lyrics, Charles put his own take on it, giving it a rich and downhearted melody. His recognizable voice provides its truth and swag.

He begins by recognizing the heroic nature of Americans as a land of "heroes proved." There are everyday heroes, and special heroes, and people who do heroic things each day in simple service who would rather not be recognized. These individuals have shown their metal and steel in liberating strife. Our minds may go quickly to a turning point battle or think of those serving in the military, but let us not forget those breaking the strife of individuals daily at home and abroad. Law enforcement personnel and those serving in emergency services and health care protect and nurture the rest of us. They help to liberate people from all manners of strife and hardship. Their selfless service in peaceful and dangerous times takes care and discipline. We owe them our gratitude.

There’s another line about success becoming nobleness. Humility is a great virtue. America is a special place where the great majority of people seek to help other individuals. This desire can come from a variety of places - faith, the idea of community, the immigrant experiences of many, or just the want to help humanity. Because we have been offered many freedoms and opportunities, we seek to share those with others. Yet, in our most recent past, deft tones of white supremacy and antisemitism rear their ugly heads in moments of economic uncertainty. Yes, we live in a county which tolerates despicable views, but we do not have to agree with or support them.

More lines in the song speak of grace and brotherhood. The grace in the song is meant to be divine. We live in a country where the government does not espouse any one faith or creed. The good of the country is supposed to be crowned in brotherhood. As some popular movie lines suggest, the country is a place where a person can be seen as an individual and not be classed by who their father is or was. America is a place where diversity is recognized if not always honored by everyone. We are a country where we can grow and learn from one another and reach a certain nobleness and grace because it has been founded, served and protected by people who recognized mercy more than life.

President Kennedy once said, “History has placed us all, Northerner and Southerner, black and white, within a common border and under a common law. All of us, from the wealthiest and most powerful of men, to the weakest and hungriest of children, share one precious possession: the name American.

His brother, one of the images on the cover of Charles’s album, spoke about being a citizen of the nation, “But in part to be an American means to have been an outcast and a stranger, to have come to the exile’s country, and to know that he who denies the outcast and the stranger still amongst us, he also denies America.”

These words were said many years ago, but they still make sense. Americans have been coming together and solving issues and addressing concerns for years. Success has not always come in a rushing speed, and change has not always occurred in a pretty fashion. This country is a place of freedom and struggle.

Charles’s version of the song speaks to all of these things. Looking back, the great black writer, W.E.B. Dubois, said the problem of the 20th century is the problem of the color line. What will the big issues in this newer century be? Which unpopular or unrecognized things will take hold later on?

To listen to the song is to be reminded of the things which are right about this country, and we need to be talking about them. And if we can be encouraged to do better, to be better, then, it will be a good listen.