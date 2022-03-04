Answers to prayer often found in the ordinary

“No, thank you,” the preacher replied. “I’m waiting on the Lord to rescue me.”

The voice from the helicopter tried to reason with the man, but eventually gave up and moved on.

The water kept rising and eventually the man found himself standing at the entrance to heaven.

“There’s just one thing,” the preacher said to the Lord as he prepared to enter the gates. “I’m not trying to be ungrateful, but I really believed you were going to rescue me. What happened?”

God just shook his head and replied. “I sent two boats and a helicopter, what more could I have done?”

It’s tempting to think about prayer only in terms of magic or miracles. It’s easy to only see God at work in the miraculous or the unexplainable — something that breaks the laws of science. And while I do believe miracles can happen, I don’t think that’s how God typically operates on a day-to-day basis.

As Hans Christian Andersen once wrote, “The whole world is a series of miracles, but we’re so used to them we call them ordinary things.”