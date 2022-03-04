Answers to prayer often found in the ordinary

There’s an old story about a preacher who lived near a river and one day during a torrential downpour the river started rising. Soon, it had overflowed its banks and water was seeping into his house. It kept raining, forcing him upstairs and then eventually out on his roof seeking safety from the rising water.
After a little while, the preacher saw a rowboat in the distance. A man shouted out from the boat, “hang on, we’ve come to rescue you.”
“That’s ok,” the preacher replied. “Go help someone else, I’m trusting the Lord to rescue me.”
The man in the boat argued with the preacher, trying to change his mind, but the preacher was resolute. Eventually, the man rowed on, looking for someone else in need of help.
The water rose, now lapping at the preacher’s feet. Soon, he saw another rowboat.
“We’ve come to rescue you.”
“I’m trusting the Lord to rescue me,” the preacher replied.
The boat moved on and the water rose. Before long, he was waist deep in the floodwaters when he heard a helicopter in the distance. The helicopter hovered overhead, and a long rope ladder dropped down.
“We’ve come to rescue you; grab the ladder and we’ll take you to safety.”
“No, thank you,” the preacher replied. “I’m waiting on the Lord to rescue me.”
The voice from the helicopter tried to reason with the man, but eventually gave up and moved on.
The water kept rising and eventually the man found himself standing at the entrance to heaven.
“There’s just one thing,” the preacher said to the Lord as he prepared to enter the gates. “I’m not trying to be ungrateful, but I really believed you were going to rescue me. What happened?”
God just shook his head and replied. “I sent two boats and a helicopter, what more could I have done?”
It’s tempting to think about prayer only in terms of magic or miracles. It’s easy to only see God at work in the miraculous or the unexplainable — something that breaks the laws of science. And while I do believe miracles can happen, I don’t think that’s how God typically operates on a day-to-day basis.
As Hans Christian Andersen once wrote, “The whole world is a series of miracles, but we’re so used to them we call them ordinary things.”
We’re drawn to the Bible’s miracle stories — Jesus healing someone or turning water into wine, Moses parting the Red Sea and Elijah calling down fire from heaven. Usually, though, it’s in the ordinary where God is at work. It’s in the command to love our neighbors, to feed the hungry and to look after the widows and the orphans in their distress. It’s in the early church pooling their resources, sharing everything in common to make sure no one in the faith community was in need.
These are also miracles, where God takes a selfish heart, turns it outward and teaches it to begin to consider others above themselves. It’s the widow giving everything she had in Luke 21 and the church in Antioch taking up a collection for the famine-stricken congregation in Jerusalem in Acts 11.
When Jesus said, “the Kingdom of God is among you,” I wonder if that also means that, often, the answer to our prayers is right here among us as well. Is it possible that, rather than being an incantation to change God’s mind and move God to action, prayer is often a tool God uses to change our hearts and move us?
Sometimes I imagine, when I ask God for something in prayer, how God might be turning that back around on me.
“Lord, my friend lost his job recently,” I might pray. “He’s having trouble making ends meet. Please help him.”
“You’re right. He is struggling,” God might be saying in return. “I think that’s a great idea. Why don’t you go help him out a little.”
“Lord, please comfort my elderly neighbor who lives alone and let them know someone is thinking of them,” I might pray.
“Jason, please comfort your elderly neighbor who lives alone and let them know someone is thinking of them,” I think God is probably saying in response.
This is what The Apostle James was talking about when he writes, “show me your faith without deeds, and I will show you my faith by my deeds.”
He’s saying prayers are good and necessary. If the life of faith is a fire, prayer is the oxygen that fuels it. But what good is a fire if it doesn’t warm and light the world around it?
Jason Koon is an ordained minister, and News Herald staff writer, who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jkoon@morganton.com.