Biden vs. the coronavirus

President Biden spoke for millions of Americans on Thursday when he said, “Our patience is wearing thin.”

It certainly is. Those of us who have been vaccinated and still follow the safety protocols — wearing the uncomfortable masks, curtailing our social plans — only to have to bear the brunt of the selfishness steaming off people drunk on their own sense of entitlement — our patience is close to cracking.

Enough of this foolishness. Enough of the horse paste and lizard-people theories pushed by freakish faux doctors with credentials produced by diploma mills. Enough with the arrogance of those who rudely wave their rebelliousness in everyone else’s face, exerting “my rights” to be infectious over everyone else’s right to resume normal life.

He’s also right to say, “Your refusal has cost us all.” The continuing virus, still threatening because of the reluctance of so many to be vaccinated, has crippled the nation’s economy and its education system and strained the mental and emotional health of countless millions — including the overworked medical professionals who are fighting to keep us alive.