When I was clinical chaplain at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton a number of years ago, Dr. Riddle told me about what I thought was a wonderful project for the staff to become more involved and understanding of the real work of the center. Personnel, such as those in administration, were encouraged to periodically perform the everyday tasks of direct contact with the residents such as feeding, dressing and, yes, changing adult diapers. He, too, participated. It seems that most everyone was familiar with the episode when he was assisting an experienced worker performing the last task listed. She was unaware of who he was and when he made a mistake she sharply corrected him and then not so gently instructed him on the correct manner in which to perform his job.

With it firmly in my mind that Dr. Riddle outranked her considerably, I asked how he replied to the lady. “I simply said, ‘yes Ma’am.’ She was doing exactly as she should have.”

From time to time I have heard of other organizations attempting similar efforts at making the upper echelons of rank in their bureaucracies more knowledgeable of the “ground floor” people’s real work situation. My wife, Sue, was a branch manager for a bank which similarly had their big wheels work as tellers. A long-ago parishioner who managed a Caterpillar production plant told about how that huge manufacturer of earth-moving equipment from time to time required their board members to actually labor on the production line.

I was reminded of the above when I remembered that on today’s date, July 27 in 1956, the Vatican ended what I thought was one of the most realistic efforts to bridge the understanding of life between the ministerial ranks and the laity. It was a missionary initiative begun in the French Catholic Church by Father Jacques Loew called the “Worker-Priest Program.” Essentially, any priest was allowed to cease his parochial duties and labor alongside industrial class workers who were not to be informed of his true vocation. Its purpose was for the priests to experience the everyday life of the working class and “rediscover the masses.”

For many years the working class had drifted away from the church, feeling disenfranchised. The Worker-Priest Program was an effort to understand them and, by doing so, bring them back to the church. And it was tremendously successful. It spread like the proverbial wildfire, not only to other nations but also to other denominations.

It would do us all well, not just ministers, to realize that everyone tends to view life through the lenses of our respective backgrounds. Mechanics are inclined to make assumptions about you based upon your automobile, dentists subconsciously will evaluate your dental care, English teachers will almost grade you on your verb tenses and dangling participles, social workers will carefully watch how you correct or discipline your child, a domestic will look for dust and a shoe salesman will inadvertently check out your footwear before looking in your eyes.

We ministers have a tendency to spend much time and mental attention to those sacred sciences of theology, Bible study, counseling and sermon preparation. While I do not have a simple answer as to how we can easily bridge the gulf that sometimes inhibits the communication between the pulpit and the pew, I know well that there is a dog-eat-dog world with which all my parishioners through the years of my “labor in the Lord’s vineyard” have had to contend.

It has given me a greater appreciation for those wonderful people who have “kept the faith” by going out into that oftentimes combative business world yet remaining true to their spiritual values, morals and ethics.