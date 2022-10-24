Calling out pumpkins and extremists

Italy holds the record for the largest pumpkin. It weighs in at over 2,700 pounds. The record for the heaviest American pumpkin was just set on a farm in upper New York. The pumpkin grown on the Great Pumpkin Farm near Buffalo recorded a weight of 2, 554 pounds.

We have a lot of pumpkins not just on farms but in our politics today. As campaigns wind down for the November elections, the radicalism and extremism is unfortunately very evident. The current democratic president speaks out against MAGA republicans and some believers in the former president raise their hands and fingers in a salute almost representative of the followers of National Socialism in 1930s Germany. Then, a few politicians peg President Biden as a "Hitler" figure. All of it is just all too gross no matter the party.

The fact some individuals are comparing our politicians to a system which killed at least 11 million people is despicable and tasteless. It shows certain individuals not only totally miss the history of this time period, but also have forgotten the brutality of an ideology which ruined countless lives. It is a shame that such language and such actions are touted as a "popular" description of things today. And also very dangerous.

Like those pumpkins, their massive weight speaks to the incredible weight of history where authoritarian governments fought against democratic systems, segregated and imprisoned members of their countries who disagreed in principal with socialist and communist thought, and killed disabled children and homosexuals. It wasn’t just about white supremacy, although such was touted, too. Their regimes were about death, destruction and hate. Their beliefs pervaded every part of society and forced people to either run for their lives, fight or hide. To some, these regimes were heroic, but democratic forces pushed them, eventually, to the ash heap of history where they belong.

There are dangers when it becomes popular to call someone a "Hitler." There is a real danger in the type of groupthink which makes it okay to raise an arm and chant while holding a near Nazi salute at a political rally. Scary too. It doesn’t matter who you are or which party one might be affiliated with, these shows of behavior are fundamentally wrong and doubly insensitive to different populations. Things such as these just make our politics absolutely distasteful.

Sure, elections are brutal. They are also tests of endurance. Candidates must literally "hang on" where every detail of their recorded past is plodded through, found relevant, and posted on different communication channels. How much better would it be if candidates had the time to simply articulate their ideas instead of spending time answering questions about their pasts, however good or bad? We’ve all been rotten pumpkins at times -- said the wrong things or said the right things in the worst possible ways. In many respects, our political candidates cannot articulate their policy proposals, but are forced to play reactionary figures defending themselves at every turn. They may be good reactors, but bad thinkers.

What will history say of our most recent men in high office? As historians mine the many tweets of former president Donald Trump, they will almost certainly see his reactionary nature and be able to view how his staff let him down on many occasions by not schooling him on how to properly articulate his ideas in a respectful and constructive way. President Biden, whose policies have gained a lot of traction of late with members of congress and the populace, struggles through almost every speaking engagement. He spends a lot of time blaming the former administration. The language is tiring. He does much better introducing his own ideas and working with congress to build consensus. With about two years left in his first term, how he uses his communication skills will truly be watched and evaluated. Sadly, some of our modern media picks up on the trivial and does not cover the ideas of the candidates like they should. But let’s be honest, has either candidate really had a sense of history?

As it was true at the end of the Bush-Clinton Era, it is time for new leadership -- a younger crowd. President Kennedy’s language of "a new generation of Americans" is appropriate here. These candidates are tired, old and do not deserve to win more terms.

The real question for national Republicans is what risk is involved in tethering their campaign strategies to existing Trumpism. A question for the Democrats is can they continue to build a new progressive consensus like the one formerly put together during the era of Franklin Roosevelt which lasted through Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society initiatives. How will issues of abortion, inflation, immigration and education shape elections for the next few weeks and in the weeks and months to come? Will a respective party’s candidates be able to turn their pumpkins into coaches for election wins?

People are working hard. Election processes are being strengthened and monitored well. Most citizens handle their politics respectfully in a common sense way. Kudos to all individuals who ensure the character and safety of the electoral process. Yet, the Nazi rhetoric needs to go. Shame on the party who allows their candidates to get away with using these examples.