No, this isn’t a column about a science fiction movie possibly shoving Barbie out of summer moviedom success, but rather some exciting news about where the use of robots will eventually end up, hopefully during much of this current generation.

Robots that handle household chores sound good, but the team at Austin-based robotics startup Apptronik envisions a future where general-purpose robots will manage “dull, dirty and dangerous” jobs so humans don’t have to.

The design for Apptronik’s latest humanoid robot, named Apollo, was unveiled last month and the robot is on the same scale as a human being, standing at 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. Designed to be mass-produced and safely work alongside humans, Apollo utilizes electricity, rather than hydraulics that aren’t considered to be as safe and has a four-hour battery that can be changed out so it can operate for a 22-hour workday (I can hear CFO’s calculators working already).

To avoid uneasiness that humans may feel about the appearance of a humanlike robot, Austin-based firm Argodesign outfitted Apollo with features that are meant to feel approachable — and even friendly. The robot has digital panels on its chest that provide clear communication about remaining battery life, the current task it’s working on, when it will finish and what it will do next. Apollo also has a face and intentional movements, such as turning its head to indicate where it will go.

Even though the initial goal for Apollo is to put it to work in logistics, taking on physically demanding roles inside warehouses to improve the supply chain, the Apptronik team has a long-term vision to build versatile robots to do not only all the things that workers don’t want to do here on Earth, but eventually one day explore the moon, Mars and beyond.

Before starting Apptronik in 2016, the team members worked in the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin. The focus of the lab was to study how humans and robots will interact in the future. Their premise is that as humans, our most valuable resource is time, and a human’s time here is limited.

While at the lab, the team also worked on Valkyrie, a NASA robot, which stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds, and boasts operating as a two-footed humanoid robot capable of dexterous manipulation and walking (including over and around obstacles), carrying items, and opening doors. The electric robot has been modified and improved since its debut in 2013, and it is currently being tested as a remote caretaker of un-crewed and offshore energy facilities in Australia.

Apollo’s roots are in Valkyrie’s design, and the Apptronik team has spent years building unique robots and components that culminated in a humanoid that could function in environments designed for people. Assembly-line robots are often bolted to the ground or plugged into a wall and can only function in spaces designed to accommodate them. Rather than highly specialized robots that can only serve one purpose, Apptronik wanted Apollo to be the “iPhone of robots” with a goal to build one robot that can do thousands of different things.

Eventually, Apollo will be less than the price of an average car. They better hurry – have they seen the price of an American average car? Traditional robots rely on high-precision parts. But the introduction of cameras and artificial intelligence systems have enabled the development of robots that rely less on preprogramming and instead are more responsive to their environments, which means that the parts used in production are more affordable.

Apptronik aims to be in full commercial production by the end of 2024. Apollo will start out in factory and warehouse settings doing simple tasks, such as moving boxes and pushing carts around. But over time, Apollo’s functionality will increase through new models and updates to the point where it could be used in construction, the production of electronics, retail spaces, home delivery and even elder care (please give my robot the face of Cary Grant).

At the heart of Apollo’s design are actuators, or robot muscles that enable Apollo to walk, flex its arms and grasp objects like a human. Humans have around 300 muscles in their bodies and Apptronik engineers’ goal is to simplify complexity, so the Apollo robot has around 30 different muscle groups inside of its system that are needed to do basic actions and activities.

Apollo’s head contains a perception camera, while sensors on its torso help the robot map out a 360-degree view of its environment and determine where it can move. The robot’s “brain,” or main computer, is also located in its chest.

Sensors help the robot remain oriented as it walks over or around obstacles. This kind of locomotion will be key as Apollo makes its way into more uncertain environments, such as the outdoors and someday even the surface of the moon.

Eventually, Apollo will be autonomous, but the team at Apptronik still wants to have a level of control over what the robot will do. While the controls will first operate via tablets or smart devices, in the future, a human should be able to walk up to Apollo and tell it what to do.

And in the distant future, what are plans for Apollo and others like him to do? We’ll, Apptronik serves as one of NASA’s partners that works on humanoid robot designs and one day, a future version of the robot could work in hazardous space conditions, so humans don’t have to. It will take several steps in development to prepare humanoid robots to work in the vacuum of space and it might first go to the International Space Station.

The benefit of using humanoid robots like Apollo in space is that they could be used to build and test environments designed with humans in mind — such as lunar and Martian habitats — before astronauts arrive.

The robots will undoubtedly face challenges and need to be designed with fewer limitations than their Earth-based counterparts, but this is exciting and within our grasp.

Let’s not fear robots – let’s embrace progress.