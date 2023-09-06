When I was a little boy, my twin sister and I spent lots of time with my grandfather at work. He managed the Hickory Home Furnishing Mart which, at the time, happened to be the building where the Hickory Campus of Appalachian State University is currently located. The campus opened last month.

Even after all these years, I can still remember the smell of the building. My sister and I ran down the halls, rode the elevators to all the different floors, hid among the furniture displays, and made our way downstairs to the large kitchen, often playing in the big walk-in cooler. There was nothing like the experience of using the larger can opener on a big can of food and eating lunch. Looking back, I can tell my grandfather enjoyed what he did. He spent much of his working life after the Second World War in some kind of management position. He was good at it. At market time, my grandmother sold socks and hosiery in the building. My mom often helped her. Market time is still a big deal.

In a way, the building has always been special to our family. Years later, my sister worked there when it was owned and operated by Corning. She worked there until the company decided to leave Hickory. She now commutes to Charlotte on a fairly regular basis. Last spring, I was hired by Appalachian State University to teach a class on the campus. After being in the building a few times over the summer, I did my first teaching a few weeks ago. The first night of class, I could feel my grandfather — not his presence, but his legacy. Moreover, it is great to know the building is being used again for a fantastic service to the larger community. Being in my classroom for the first time was indeed a full-circle moment. It brought back memories of being with him in the building and all the fun my sister and I had. He even taught my cousin how to drive in the parking lot

I’m working in the building now even if it is just a few hours a week. It is like my sister tagged me like she did so many years ago. Now, I am “it.”

If you have not had a chance to be at the new ASU Hickory Campus, it is worth a trip just to visit the campus and walk through the facility. Places which once housed cubicles for workers now hold offices for administrators, instructors and support staff. What was once the kitchen and cafeteria now is a broad meeting facility which is just excellent. The first floor also houses many places for students to work individually or gather collectively in plenty of student study spaces. Walking through the campus, there is a feeling that this is something which is here to stay.

Both the designers and administrators at the campus have big plans. Just this month, construction and renovation will begin on the second floor of the structure. There will be more classrooms, more offices and more opportunities for future students.

It is an immense undertaking, but is bringing so much promise to Hickory and the surrounding counties. The location is great. The attitudes of both the students and staff have been amazing thus far.

I teach in a room looking out over the highway and toward uptown Hickory. It is a great space. I wish I could tell my grandfather about it because I think he would be proud. He would remind me what was present in that spot when he was working there.

It is true, life provides full-circle moments. For me, beginning to teach in the building is an extreme high amid just a few living lows. Moreover, it is absolutely humbling. My grandfather served his community by managing an important resource which helped people. Now, I am working to help people in their respective academic programs. He would be happy I’m trying to give back, too.

Whether we really think about it, or appreciate it, there are legacies to our lives. We are given many gifts through the course of it, and we become gifts for others in the ways we carry ourselves and serve them. For example, these little gifts can come in a word of encouragement or by carrying out a needful task for someone. These legacies and gifts can also circulate in memories and remembrances.

I guess that is what I felt the first night in my classroom — a healthy respect for memories which provided humility and thankfulness. Gratitude for having the opportunity to teach where my grandfather and grandmother had once been, and also thankful that an institution, in their generosity and vision, chose to invest in other people just like my grandparents poured things into me for the good.

I haven’t gotten back on the elevators yet. I’m waiting for my sister to go with me.