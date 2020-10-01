1 debate down, 2 more to endure

A long pause. Some of them looked at me as if they've just seen a dead body for the first time. Then a young woman chimed in.

"I hadn't been to the circus since I was about 8, but this was pretty close," she said.

"I turned it off after about 30 minutes. I couldn't take all the yelling," said a student who works on the school newspaper.

Who could blame her? The name calling, the interrupting, the raised voices talking over one another.

"It gave me a headache," she said. Me too.

We talk often in class about the need for civil discourse, fairness and respect, not only in journalism but in our day-to-day activities and conversations. And here, in front of the watching world were two men, each in their 70s, vying for the unofficial title of "leader of the free world," yet utterly incapable of having an honest, civil exchange of ideas.

It was interesting after the fact watching partisans on both sides attempt to declare a winner. What does winning even look like? Is the winner the one who talks louder? Then it's Trump. If all victory requires is being someone other than Trump and staying awake for the full 90 minutes, then I suppose Biden won.