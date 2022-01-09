100-year anniversaries in 2022

Betty White was a national treasure and fans everywhere were praying she would celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Sadly, she passed away on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, and the world lost a multi-talented actor, author and a very dedicated animal welfare advocate.

It would have been a true Hollywood celebration if Betty had made it to 100, and I’m sure plans were in the works for parties. We’ll miss her, but we’re fortunate to be able to enjoy her comedic talent repeatedly, thanks to TV land and Hollywood capturing decades of her work, especially all the reruns of the fabulous “Golden Girls.”

The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of some familiar companies and here are just a few that may be of interest:

For example, “Reader’s Digest” and “Time” magazine are celebrating their 100th anniversary. By the 1940s, “Reader’s Digest” had become the best-selling publication in the country — only outsold by the Bible. Over the years, it published groundbreaking and influential pieces on just about everything. Now, 100 years later, “Reader’s Digest” is published in 22 countries, and still going strong in paper and online.