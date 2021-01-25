3 new NC-connected congresswomen

Three North Carolina-connected women Democrats broke the mold in the recent congressional elections.

The “mold” was Democrats losing congressional seats to Republicans. These three women won seats that were previously held by Republican men.

All three are the sorts of smart, experienced, hard-working people who have the potential to be leaders in Congress. All three have come back strong from devastating political losses, regrouped, and used losing experiences to build winning campaigns.

I first saw Deborah Ross in action in the 1990s while I was working in the legislature for the UNC System and she was state director of the American Civil Liberties Union. Her lawyering skills, charm and toughness made her an effective lobbyist. In 2004 she won a seat in the North Carolina House, where she served until 2013.

In 2016 she ran an impressive campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Richard Burr. She raised millions of dollars and gained favorable national attention, but Burr won re-election with 51% of the vote.

When her Raleigh area congressional district was redrawn to give Democrats an edge, the incumbent George Holding decided not to run. Ross was ready and won the seat handily.