3 poll numbers that should scare Democrats

Keep in mind, Biden pitched himself as the adult in the room in 2020, offering a steady hand to steer the nation out of the pandemic after months of chaotic leadership and mixed messaging from the previous Trump administration.

But as the pandemic enters its third year, and states begin shrugging off mask mandates and other restrictions, there’s every indication that a weary American public also is ready to move on from the virus and resume something approximating a normal life.

On Tuesday, a senior Biden administration official told congressional budget writers that the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services will need at least $30 billion to keep its pandemic response up and running, according to Politico, signaling that while Americans may be done with the pandemic, it’s not done with us yet.

Fortunately, all is not lost for Biden and Democrats. Three numbers point the way out of the administration’s current predicament. That’s the 55%of all respondents who say they like Biden as a person, with 34% saying they like him as a person and also like most of his policies.