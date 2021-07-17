A bad idea gets no takers

Biden is unlikely to take this eminently avoidable risk. Back in 1994, he said candidly, “If Haiti — a God-awful thing to say — if Haiti just quietly sunk into the Caribbean or rose up 300 feet, it wouldn’t matter a whole lot in terms of our interest.”

President Bill Clinton proceeded to prove him right. In the grandly named “Operation Uphold Democracy,” Clinton sent troops to remove the military junta that had overthrown President Jean-Bertrand Aristide and restore him to power. It succeeded in those objectives without doing any lasting good.

Robert Fatton Jr., a Haitian-born political scientist at the University of Virginia, told Time magazine in 2019, “If anything, the situation now is probably more catastrophic than it was in the mid-1990s.” The U.S. intervention, he concluded, “was a euphoric moment, which ended in disaster.” The democracy we tried to uphold has long since broken down.

For Americans, though, it didn’t matter if the country was governed well or terribly. Haiti was a political and humanitarian disaster before we went in and after we left. Yet none of what happened in the following years had any noticeable effect on the security or prosperity of the American people.