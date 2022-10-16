A birthday present like no other - Generations

This September was going to be a major birthday for me – 75 years young and still going strong. Sure, the aches and pains have multiplied, a full night’s sleep has become my one big wish should I ever find a genie in a lamp, and I tend to travel around these days with a pair of pliers and a steak knife because those darn “easy open containers” are easy if you’re between 20 and 70 years of age, but get a little vexing when one is in need of a swig of Gatorade and the top just won’t budge. The knife’s job is to slit open the well wrapped Amazon packages of dog treats with my three hounds knowing exactly what’s in the box and anxious for me to hurry up and reveal its contents.

Anyway, back to my 75th—I was feeling fairly good the day before except for a sinus headache that stuck around even after the antihistamine should have begun working. It was around 11 p.m. and by 11:15 p.m., I was tucked into bed. However, I couldn’t seem to get warm even with a thick blanket and thicker bathrobe enveloping me, and it was about then that I realized my teeth were chattering, body shaking, and no amount of warmth was going to help me.

When your teeth are chattering, it’s mighty difficult to catch your breath in between spasms and that prompted me to crawl out of bed and ask my husband to please get me a drink of water. He had just fallen asleep, but he obliged and kept filling up the glass.

By then, I had taken my temperature, and I had a 103 degree fever. Where on earth did that come from?

It was now time for the stomach to take over, and I was about five feet to the closest bathroom, gasping for breath, but knowing I’d better make it there on time. The bathroom is small, and I’m big, so it was as if I was sliding into third base to get my head over the bowl where it had to be.

I hadn’t thrown up since high school when I had too many Singapore Slings, and it isn’t the happiest moment for any human being to experience, but the relief was no short of amazing. I was able to make it to the sofa, where I remained in a semi-comatose state for three weeks.

The part I can’t figure out is at 11 p.m., I was fine, and by 11:15 p.m. on that fateful night, I was at death’s door. I have a feeling that the COVID-19 germ had been hanging around and decided, “Yes, it’s time to make our mark on this gal who was so sure she was safe from us.”

And the little bugs, viruses or whatever they are happened to be absolutely right. I had gotten my anti-COVID shots and the booster and all was well for those months before. People began to leave off the dreaded face mask and I joined suit, even though my husband continually lectured me that I was tempting fate.

But I felt free from the mask! No more fogged up eyeglasses. I could finally try out the new shade of lipstick I had purchased months before, and a right swipe or two of mascara on each eye made me feel feminine again. That nasty COVID bug wasn’t going to slow down this soon to be 75-year-old, hard-nosed New York-born and bred, gal. When I was in West Africa in my 20s, I had malaria a number of times and then developed hepatitis. Rough illnesses to fight, but I figured I was invincible and COVID was just another setback.

COVID, however, had other plans for me, and two days before my birthday, it gave me a gift I’ll never forget.

Today, I’m recovering slowly and once again rely on my trusty collection of face masks and wipes to keep my hands germ free. My main reason in writing this column and sharing this with you isn’t to harp on what happened to me, but to plead with you all to keep vigilant, wear your face mask when you leave your house even if your glasses fog up, and the heck with mascara and that new shade of lipstick. What’s really important is your safety.

My plight with COVID has given me the best birthday gift of all, and that is an extra layer of compassion and empathy for all those who have suffered with this disease. You read about people who have passed away from COVID and look at the number of cases on CNN, and your heart goes out to them. But once you have experienced the effects of this deadly disease, only then can you truly realize the sadness so many families have suffered through.

And, of course, you thank God that you were one of the fortunate ones to recover.