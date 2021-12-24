A blessing dwelling among us - Uplifted in Faith

‘Rocky II” tells the story of a former boxer dealing with the frustration of being unable to continue fighting. After losing much of his peripheral vision in a brutal fight, he narrowly lost to the world champion, the titular character retires to avoid the risk of severe or even permanent injury. However, the constant hounding of agents, promoters and the fighter who narrowly defeated him proves to be too much, and Rocky eventually signs on to a rematch. Scared but determined, Rocky stops by his neighborhood church to see his priest on the night of the fight.
“Yo!” Rocky yells in the direction of a second-story window from the church parking lot. When the elderly man comes to the window, Rocky asks if he could “throw him down a blessing” so he doesn’t get injured in the fight.
John 1 records a similar scene in which we are all participants. The passage paints the picture of a world created by God, given the light of God’s law through Moses, but failing to recognize the light because it prefers the darkness. In response, Verse 14 tells us that God sends the divine light into the world to open the way of grace and truth.
Step back for a minute, though. Try to forget everything you know — the 2,000 years of Christian history, the Sunday school classes and church services you’ve attended over the years. Try to imagine what God shining the light into the world might have looked like in the first century Israelite imagination.
I think it probably looked a lot like this scene in “Rocky II.” God stands high above the situation and tosses down a little bit of light and a little bit of blessing onto all of us strugglers and screwups far below. And honestly, if that’s what God had done — kept us at a distance, throwing down a little divine blessing from afar — that’s still more than we probably would have deserved. But according to Scripture, this isn’t how it happened.
John 1:14 tells us that “The Word” (the presence and wisdom of God) became flesh. In a sense, God didn’t just look favorably on us — God became one of us and “made his dwelling among us.” Quite literally in Greek, God pitched his tent in our camp.
Imagine again that you are not living 1,900-plus years after this was written. Pretend that you don’t have the benefit of living in a time when most of us have more Bibles in our homes than people and imagine the implications of this seismic shift in how people viewed the divine. God is not just up there anymore. God is not distant. God is not just sending a prophet here or sprinkling down a blessing there. God is fully involved, pitching a tent in our camp and entering the reality of what it means to be human.
This is what we mean by “Emmanuel.” This is what we mean by “God with us.” This also is what the Christmas message is all about. God, not just in heaven, not distant and cold, but God crying in a manger. God being held in the arms of a teenage unwed mother. God being raised by his devoted stepdad. God felt pain, experienced hunger and wandered around the Palestinian countryside with his disciples. God suffered at the hands of a brutal government. God was accused of sedition, abandoned by his friends, and suffered pain, rejection and death.
In Jesus, God experienced all of what it means to be human and, in Jesus, we see a glimpse of what it means to be made in the image of God. God came and dwelt among us, pitched his tent with us, and showed us how God lives in a world of beauty and pain, injustice and wonder.
How would God react to being unjustly accused? How would God see the poor, the stranger the immigrant and the arrogant? We can see all this in Jesus. What does it mean to be a good neighbor? Jesus shows us. How do I lay down my life for something bigger than myself? How do I love like a brother? God doesn’t just toss some words of wisdom down at us from above. Instead, God came to us. Jesus lived as one of us, pitched his tent in our camp and showed us what it really looks like to live life God’s way.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.