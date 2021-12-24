A blessing dwelling among us - Uplifted in Faith

I think it probably looked a lot like this scene in “Rocky II.” God stands high above the situation and tosses down a little bit of light and a little bit of blessing onto all of us strugglers and screwups far below. And honestly, if that’s what God had done — kept us at a distance, throwing down a little divine blessing from afar — that’s still more than we probably would have deserved. But according to Scripture, this isn’t how it happened.

John 1:14 tells us that “The Word” (the presence and wisdom of God) became flesh. In a sense, God didn’t just look favorably on us — God became one of us and “made his dwelling among us.” Quite literally in Greek, God pitched his tent in our camp.

Imagine again that you are not living 1,900-plus years after this was written. Pretend that you don’t have the benefit of living in a time when most of us have more Bibles in our homes than people and imagine the implications of this seismic shift in how people viewed the divine. God is not just up there anymore. God is not distant. God is not just sending a prophet here or sprinkling down a blessing there. God is fully involved, pitching a tent in our camp and entering the reality of what it means to be human.