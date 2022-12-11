‘A Christmas Story’ — A true national treasure

One of the best family traditions for this time of year has got to be the reemergence of popular holiday movies that we grew up with and enjoyed with our families and friends. And, naturally, one of the most beloved of all is “A Christmas Story.”

The film was directed by Bob Clark, who scouted more than 20 cities before deciding to film the movie out of Cleveland, Ohio, with a few snowy shots done in Toronto, Ontario. The movie is based on Jean Shepherd’s book, “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash,” which many of you might not know was actually a collection of semi-autobiographical short stories that he actually wrote for “Playboy” magazine in the 1960s.

And another hoop to jump through for Clark to get the movie made, according to Peter Billingsley, who starred as Ralphie in the film, was that Clark had to agree to make a horror film for the studio as well in order to get “A Christmas Story” made. He complied when he made the 1974 slasher film “Black Christmas.”

Clark also made himself part of the cast, if only for a minute or two, as he appears as the gawking neighbor who admires the leg lamp from the street.

Peter Billingsley nailed the top role of Ralphie and he did it as the first person that Clark auditioned for the role — he was such a natural. The actor started his career as a 2-year-old in a Geritol commercial and, over the years, has produced hit films like “The Break-Up,” “Four Christmases” and “Iron Man.”

It’s hard to believe, but Jack Nicholson was given the script and he did want to play Ralphie’s father. However, adding him to the cast would have doubled the budget at the time, so the decision to cast Darren McGavin was made, and he was perfect in the role.

Melinda Dillon, who plays Ralphie’s mother, was also perfect for the role, although the behind the scenes staff loved to play tricks on her. She was completely caught off guard in the restaurant scene when the family is served a duck for Christmas dinner with its head still on before it was chopped off in horror at the table. To make her reaction as real as it could be, she was intentionally given the wrong script.

Some other secrets of the movie included that during the scenes between the kids and the bullies, the film used soap flakes and firefighters’ foam to create the winter wonderland. The stars revealed later that they were actually slipping and sliding while filming the scenes.

Also, the production designer Reuben Freed created three leg lamps in total for the filming of the movie. And each one of them broke while filming. When it’s first taken out of the “fragile” box, there’s no electrical cord or lightbulb to be found. It’s only after the lampshade is discovered that the leg magically lights up.

Darren McGavin admitted he found it too hard to string together angry sentences on the spot without using profanity in the famous furnace fight scene, so he decided to use complete gibberish instead. No cursing was crucial to keeping the movie’s PG rating.

The soap scene, where Ralphie sits in front of the mirror with a big bar of soap in his mouth was so believable thanks to Billingsley’s sharp acting skills. The iconic red Lifebuoy soap we saw in the movie was actually made of wax. Because of the movie’s small budget, real soap was out of the question. Bob Clark chose this soap brand because it was known for tasting the worst (and he knew from his own childhood experience).

Billingsley was able to take home some souvenirs once filming wrapped. He kept three: the Red Ryder BB gun, the pink bunny suit and Ralphie’s broken glasses. It’s more like two items, though, since the glasses were his own and not a prop.

In 2004, the famous house from the movie was auctioned off on eBay for $150,000. The new owners restored the house, built a museum across the street and auctioned off a two-night stay during the most wonderful time of the year. All money from the auction went to A Christmas Story House Foundation, a nonprofit to preserve the landmark and the surrounding neighborhood. Brian Jones, who had bought the house on eBay sight-unseen, had retired from Naval Intelligence and was selling replica leg lamps from the film in various sizes.

The house was just a mustard-yellow beat up rental property with a small asterisk about its use in the film, but it drove Jones to create a passion project involving the house across the street as well. The Bumpus household, Ralphie’s neighbors, is available for overnight rentals, as is the Parker household — complete with props and replica props to allow visitors to reenact their favorite scenes.

However, after more than 15 years of managing the tourist attraction, Jones has decided to pack it in.

“This adventure has been awesome, but it’s time for something different,” he told NBC, adding that only prospective buyers who will keep the suite of properties running as a museum will be considered.

So, if you’re looking for a super nostalgic home to buy, and a new career as a museum curator, think about that wonderful house in Cleveland — the memories will be with you 365 days a year!