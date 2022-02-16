A civil war among Republicans

The American people did not see legitimate political discourse. Rather, they saw the unthinkable — their fellow countrymen descending on the nation’s symbol of democracy, vandalizing it while demanding a free and fair election be overturned.

It was the stuff of dictatorial governments determined to cling to power at any cost. It couldn’t happen here — until it did.

Democratic congressional candidates will use the legitimate political discourse language as a blunt instrument to pummel their GOP opponents and demand they either condemn or condone it. For Republicans, it will become a case of “when you’re explaining, you’re losing.”

McConnell understood all too clearly the danger facing the party’s candidates, and set out to inoculate them from it as effectively as possible. And that meant a clean and public break from Trump — no more bending the knee in the direction of Mar-a-Lago.

To be sure, the ex-president will retain a bloc of party loyalists and continue to issue verbal rockets from his Florida redoubt. He’s raised significant sums of money to spend on himself and favored candidates. He cannot be completely discounted.

At stake, though, is the soul of the Republican Party, a soul that still glimmers despite the assault on it. McConnell’s rejection of Trumpism is a major step toward that end.

Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. Email him at cgolden1937@gmail.com.