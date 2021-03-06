A game to remember

The basketball game ended. Then, something happened that I haven’t seen.

Every member of the winning team stood and cheered the players they had just defeated; six members of the Asbury University women’s basketball team. There were only six Asbury players in uniform to laud. The rest of the team was in COVID quarantine.

The standing ovation was an acknowledgement by the winners, from West Virginia Tech, that they had just witnessed something unusual, something heroic. This was more than a ceremonial handshake or fist bump. This was a tribute to the extraordinary.

Tech took the last shot in a 72-72 game, a desperate three-pointer as the buzzer blared. It was perfect. The Tech players mobbed the shooter at midcourt. But as the defeated Asbury players left the floor, most of them in tears, the winning team and the crowd stood as one, in appreciation for six young women who had given every bit of themselves for each other and for those who weren’t here.

This is a good story and one that needs telling because you probably haven’t heard about it. Nor will you. It isn’t big enough. Small-college basketball. It wasn’t on TV and no one will be discussing it on sports talk radio tomorrow. But it happened.