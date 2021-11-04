A good month to grow a beard

But an unexpected benefit of sporting a thick, graying beard was that strangers finally give me some respect — as though I am a college professor or some kind of dignitary.

Bearded, I look like the type of fellow who would never default on a bank loan or who can explain how the Federal Reserve works.

(I have no idea how the Federal Reserve works. However, to my credit, neither does the Federal Reserve.)

I’m a big fan of the beard and both charities but there are always going to be those who rain on our parade.

In 2019 a spate of beard-bacteria stories hit the news with headlines like this one in the Daily Mail UK:

“Men with beards carry more germs than DOGS with deadly bacteria in their facial hair, study reveals.”

I wonder if that study included dogs with beards.

In any event, some previous beard studies found differing conclusions.

Medical Daily reported in 2016 that beards may actually help fight infection — and that even if a beard were to trap some bacteria all a fellow needs to do is wash it on a regular basis.