A great lady has a great idea

According to author Kate Andersen Brower, Lady Bird was one of the country’s first environmentalists. She believed there was something special about the beauty in nature and how it could uplift others. She became one of the first presidential wives to advocate openly for beautification.

Although viewed by some as a very congenial Southern bell, Lady Bird could be a tough campaigner and first lady. During the 1960 presidential campaign, she once gave 45 speeches in five days to support the Kennedy-Johnson ticket. In 1964, she became the first first lady to go on the campaign trail without her husband. She also organized luncheons for important business women at the White House. She was tough and gracious and knew what she wanted.

Today, Lady Bird is credited with being a special hero to “scenic America.” She outlived her husband by more than 30 years and treasured her time with other first ladies. She became a mentor, guide and friend to them.

She never stopped thinking about nature and beautification of the nation’s highways. In the early 1980s, she helped to found a center for the study of wildflowers at the University of Texas at Austin. Presently, it is known as the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. One of its roles is to create and restore landscapes using native plants.