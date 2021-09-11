A haunting visit to Ground Zero

I walked toward a trendy street, Park Place, near the heart of the financial district and a little more than three blocks from Ground Zero. The suit-and-tie stockbrokers should have been pouring out of elevators, onto the streets and into the bars for happy hour. But there were no stockbrokers and no crowds. The streets, dusty and enveloped in the mist, were essentially empty, and the hour was not happy. Many tall buildings were dark, and appeared to have been empty since Sept. 11.

In the subway I smelled old fire. But here, three blocks out, the scent took on a new chemistry. It still smelled of old house fire, but now the scent was of decaying stuff — paper, wood, dirt, everything; it wasn’t so much unpleasant as it was haunting.

It had rained in this city just once in the six weeks since the attack, not enough to wash away the film of gray. Everything still carried a thin coating of dust. It covered your shoes, got onto your clothes. It was in the air, still. A good rain would clean things dramatically.