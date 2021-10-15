A Jerk and His Job May Soon Be Parted

When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for a private employer to get rid of a worker deemed bad for business, he or she can. Such appears to be the fate of Jon Gruden, who resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders football coach after a trove of racist, sexist and homophobic utterings came to light.

An American has an unalienable right to be a jerk, within the bounds of the law. But a company has the right to separate itself from a public figure it feels sullies its reputation. Whether you or I agree with -- or are offended by -- the sentiments expressed is not very relevant here.

Actress Gina Carano was fired from the cast of "The Mandalorian" and "Star Wars" after she opined that being a Republican nowadays is like being Jewish during the Holocaust. But that was only the last straw. She had previously posted tweets mocking face masks in the heart of the coronavirus plague and suggested, with no evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was riddled by voter fraud.

Carano can be as off-the-wall and right-wing as her dark little heart desires, but United Talent Agency had no obligation to retain a toxic client. Nor was Disney+ bound to keep her on its "Star Wars" franchise.