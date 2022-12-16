A lesson in faith of action

As a citizen, his audacious personality tended to stand out even among the most elitist crowd. As president of the nation, his demeanor was energetic to all, yet no one ever doubted where he stood on virtually any issue. Today, at Mount Rushmore, his countenance still seems to hold a mesmerizing sway over the nation. He was Theodore Roosevelt, gone now for a century, but our nation continues to marvel at his ebullience for life and public service.

The stories of his exuberance abound, from working as a cowboy as therapy for physical failings to leading the Rough Riders in their famous charge up San Juan Hill to refusing to shoot a diminutive bear on one of his big game hunts and winding up being evermore memorialized in millions of stuffed Teddy bears named for him, as well as his own fame by being remembered as “Teddy.”

If all of that and many more dauntless acts of bravado were not sufficient, on today’s date, Dec. 16, in 1907, he undertook the global, grandstanding action that historians to a person agree spoke definitively of Roosevelt’s personality and method for achieving ends from which others would shy away. He sent the Navy’s Great White Fleet, composed of 16 battleship plus other accompanying vessels with 14,000 men, on a 43,000-mile voyage for 14 months around the world in a display of assertiveness. Mind you, they were no longer battleship gray blending in with water so as to camouflage their presence, but stark white to stand out against the blue-green oceans.

Yes, he was famous for his blusterous bravado.

But very few people were aware that Roosevelt had a deep and serious lifelong involvement with Christianity, and this little known spiritual aspect of him would serve us well today as a role model. Born into a wealthy family who were members of various Dutch Reform or Presbyterian churches, teenager “Teedie” (his nickname then) chose to teach Sunday school for underprivileged, indigent children in a New York City mission congregation for years until leaving to study at Harvard.

There again he felt moved to teach a similar class for an Episcopalian church until his Presbyterian background was discovered and he was ousted. An avid diarist, in 1878, when his father died of cancer, Theodore wrote the following entry: “Nothing but my faith in the Lord Jesus Christ could have carried me through this, my terrible time of trial and sorrow.”

While I have found nothing biographical about the 26th president that hinted he ever considered the ministry as a career, when one considers his tone and method of public speaking and personal actions, it gives cause to contemplate the possibility. Environmentalist Gifford Pinchot described Roosevelt as a “preacher of righteousness” who “kept a pulpit concealed on his person.” As a politician, Roosevelt actually encouraged the press to employ this kind of language in reporting on his presidency as a “bully pulpit.”

But there had been a significant change in his inward contemplation and outward mannerism of accomplishments. That alteration can be traced to a day in 1884 when the young man received news that his wife was experiencing major problems in child delivery. Rushing home, he was faced with the reality that his wife and mother both would pass away in moments there in his home.

While there is no evidence that his spirituality was any the weaker, from that tragedy on, his religious nature grew more open toward others and less doctrinal, while his deeds of service became more dramatic. He refused to discriminate against Catholics, invited Booker T. Washington to a dinner at the White House and appointed Oscar Straus as the first Jew to hold a cabinet position.

Even in 1885, just a year after experiencing his great double loss, while Roosevelt was the police commissioner of New York City, the German, antisemite Rector Ahlward arrived for a speech. Roosevelt played the part of the “bigger person” by persuading almost 40 Jewish police officers to provide the man with protection, proving the higher road of democracy with acceptance for all.

Of the occasion, Teddy wrote: “He made his harangue against the Jews under the active protection of some 40 policemen, every one of them a Jew! It was the most effective possible answer; and incidentally it was an object-lesson to our people, whose greatest need is to learn that there must be no division by class hatred ... nationality ... section ... social ... or industrial condition against one another.”

Yes, Teddy Roosevelt can serve us well today, not so much for a talking faith but a faith of action!