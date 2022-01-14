A lifetime case of the girl crazies

I never had the heart to tell my girlfriend that I was also secretly in love with my kindergarten teacher. She didn’t wear enough purple for my taste, but her hand lotion smelled like Twinkies.

In elementary school, I had a fairly steady girlfriend upon whom I could usually rely to accompany me to the latest Disney movie. Apparently, she wasn’t bothered by my geek-chic ensemble consisting of Toughskins Jeans, Bionic Man prescription glasses, and Chewbacca necklace with swiveling arms. (How could she resist?) One time on Valentines Day, she even presented me with a value-size bottle of Jōvan Musk cologne, which I’m pretty sure I emptied with one application.

By junior high, the nerd gene had really started to kick in, so finding a girlfriend at that age was a bit more challenging, especially since I only used deodorant sporadically and spent most of my time making rude noises with my armpits. In those days, I had to settle for staring wistfully at the heavily Aqua-Netted hair of the girl sitting in front of me in math class, fantasizing about holding her hand while strolling through the local shopping mall to the rhythmic “swish-swish” of my nylon parachute pants.