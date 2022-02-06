A little love and humor on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a little more than a week away and, according to Hallmark, 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged every Feb. 14 (and that’s not even including children’s valentines exchanged in classrooms). This makes Valentine’s Day the second biggest holiday for exchanging greeting cards after Christmas.
In 2021, Americans spent $21.8 billion on Valentine’s Day ($5.8 of that was spent on jewelry). Surprisingly, this amount shows a decrease in Valentine’s Day spending compared to 2020’s $27.4 billion (perhaps due to people not willing to leave home to purchase a gift or card).
We also spent $2.3 billion on flowers and plants, and roses remain the most popular flower (69% of all roses were purchased in red). For those who choose to be out of the norm and want to select another color, white symbolizes innocence and new love, yellow is for friendship, purple signifies passion and infatuation, and peach/deep pink is for gratitude. Blue, if you can get them, signifies mystery and a rainbow of colors on one rose shows uniqueness, hope and pride.
And a tip for all ladies reading this without a significant other who adore roses of any color: don’t be blue. Order a bouquet for yourself of your favorite color and enjoy the beauty and sweet scent of the rose. Often, we get so caught up in what the rest of the world is doing that we forget about the most important person of all: YOU.
For me, keeping cut roses fresh after opening the gift box is tough, even if the box includes one or two packets of powder to keep them fresh. I’ve even purchased distilled water to try and get them to last. When I was researching about roses for this column, I came across a list of what you can add to the water to keep them fresh. Soda pop was first on the list, about ¼ cup for a vase full of cut flowers. The sugar in the soda will make the blossoms last longer and if you have a clear vase and want the water to remain clear, use a clear soda, like Sprite or 7UP.
Another tip is to mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons of sugar with the vase water before adding the flowers.
To keep roses from drooping, another trick is to spray the roses with a spritz of hair spray, but only on undersides of the leaves and petals.
The secret to keeping cut flowers looking good as long as possible is to minimize the growth of bacteria in the water and to provide nourishment to replace what the flower would have gotten had it not been cut. Add a few drops of vodka (or any clear spirit) to the vase water for antibacterial action along with 1 teaspoon sugar. Change the water every other day, refreshing the vodka and sugar each time (a vodka/tonic keeps the rose recipient happy, too).
One more tip: Cut flowers will last longer if you add a copper penny and a cube of sugar to the vase water. The copper in pennies is thought to act like an acidifier, which prevents the growth of bacteria.
So, now that we know all about roses, it’s time for a little humor to ease the stress of deciding what to gift your significant other this Valentine’s Day. Here’s the best of the lot.
The first comes from Charles Schulz, creator of Peanuts, who obviously knew how to keep his wife happy: “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”
Words of wisdom from the magnificent Pearl Bailey: “What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork.”
From the brilliant mind of Albert Einstein: “Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love.”
From the best of all those who played 007, Sean Connery: “Love may not make the world go round, but I must admit that it makes the ride worthwhile.”
From writer, critic, and satirist Dorothy Parker: “If love is blind, why is lingerie so popular?”
From diplomatic Henry Kissinger: “No one will ever win the battle of the sexes; there’s too much fraternizing with the enemy.”
“Love can change a person the way a parent can change a baby — awkwardly, and often with a great deal of mess.” — Lemony Snicket (Daniel Handler)
From the wisdom of Benjamin Franklin: “Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, half shut afterwards.”
In the comedian corner: “Being a good husband is like being a stand-up comic. You need 10 years before you can call yourself a beginner.” — Jerry Seinfeld
“At my age, an affair of the heart is a bypass!” — Joan Rivers
“Love is a lot like a backache. It doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know it’s there.” — George Burns
“When I eventually met Mr. Right, I had no idea that his first name was Always.” — Rita Rudner
“Love conquers all things except poverty and a toothache.” — Mae West
“I want a man who is kind and understanding. Is that too much to ask of a millionaire?” — Zsa Zsa Gábor
Here’s two from playwright and poet Oscar Wilde: “Love is a misunderstanding between two fools” and “The man who says his wife can’t take a joke forgets that she took him.”
And from everyone’s favorite comedian Rodney Dangerfield: “I told my wife a man is like wine; he gets better with age. She locked me in the cellar.”
And on that note, wishing everyone an incredibly happy Valentine’s Day on the 14th!
