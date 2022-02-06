A little love and humor on Valentine’s Day

For me, keeping cut roses fresh after opening the gift box is tough, even if the box includes one or two packets of powder to keep them fresh. I’ve even purchased distilled water to try and get them to last. When I was researching about roses for this column, I came across a list of what you can add to the water to keep them fresh. Soda pop was first on the list, about ¼ cup for a vase full of cut flowers. The sugar in the soda will make the blossoms last longer and if you have a clear vase and want the water to remain clear, use a clear soda, like Sprite or 7UP.

Another tip is to mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons of sugar with the vase water before adding the flowers.

To keep roses from drooping, another trick is to spray the roses with a spritz of hair spray, but only on undersides of the leaves and petals.